Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp – The Hunt Begins with Kraven

Swing into action with Spider-Man and LEGO as they take on a new build as we construct the infamous Oscorp Building

Article Summary Build the iconic Oscorp building in LEGO form for the ultimate Spider-Man display experience.

Explore the detailed history and comic background of Kraven the Hunter, Spider-Man’s fierce foe.

Discover new Marvel minifigures and rare character returns that drive up the set’s collectible value.

Relive classic Spider-Man moments, including Kraven’s Last Hunt, with unique LEGO build features.

Get ready for some new wall-crawling adventures as we bring the world of Spider-Man to life in brick form with LEGO. A few new spectacular sets have arrived, featuring the spectacular wallcrawler, including the debut of Oscorp. This simplistic set comes in at a whopping $139.99 and features a modular selection of buildings that will surely enhance your mighty Daily Bugle display. The price seems a little high, but there is an impressive amount of LEGO Marvel minifigures and some returning rare ones that are surely driving up that price tag. We are taking on Oscorp while discussing the intricate history of these characters, starting with the infamous Kraven the Hunter.

Kraven the Hunter, real name Sergei Kravinoff, is one of Spider-Man's most psychologically complex and dangerous foes. He first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 (1964), created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. A proud Russian aristocrat and world-renowned big-game hunter, Kraven views himself as the ultimate predator, and he is constantly seeking the most challenging prey to prove his superiority. His obsession eventually leads him to New York to take on Spider-Man, whom he sees as the perfect trophy. Of course, this is easier said than done, with Spidey coming out on top, time and time again. LEGO was sure to capture Kraven's signature hunting outfit here; however, they seem to portray him as a jewel thief, or maybe that's just a trap to lure in Spider-Man.

As we build up this jewelry store, this set is very simple, but intricate with broken glass and a window-breaking mechanic. Kraven's most famous story arc in Marvel Comics is with Kraven's Last Hunt (1987), a grim psychological thriller where he successfully captures and "kills" Spider-Man before taking his place to prove he's the better man. However, after proving his point, Kraven takes his own life, believing his mission was complete, but he would return. His obsession with Spider-Man only grew since his original comic book debut, and this story took his persona to new levels. It was nice to see Kraven return to LEGO with a new set, and this one is great to build up your LEGO Spider-Man world. Be sure to snag up the set while you can and stay tuned for the arrival of Eddie Brock with Venom!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!