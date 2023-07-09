Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Ahsoka, lego, star wars

LEGO Surprises Star Wars: Ahsoka Fans with Ghost & Phantom II Set

Coming right out of the upcoming live-action Star Wars series, the Ghost and the Phantom are back with a new LEGO set

Star Wars: Ahsoka arrives next month, and it looks like LEGO is getting us a little tease with their latest Star Wars set. It looks like worlds are colliding, as this set is s big treat for Rebels fans as the Ghost & Phantom II are back! That is right, expect a Rebels reunion with this bad boy that comes in at 13.5" long and 4.5" tall. The ship is loaded with features from spring-loaded shooters, a cockpit, hatches, and a deployable Phantom II ship. Five Star Wars LEGO minifigures are included with new characters like Lt. Beyta, First Officer Hawkins, Hera, Chopper, and Jacen Syndulla. The son of Kanan Jarrus and Hera Syndulla will be featured in the show and is not sporting his Rebels green hair. Star Wars fans will be pleased with all of the glory of this ship, and it is priced at $159.99 and is set to release in September. Expect more Ahsoka LEGO sets and collectibles to arrive soon, and pre-orders are live and located right here.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Ghost & Phantom II Arrive at LEGO

"Fans can play out memorable Star Wars: Ahsoka scenes with these LEGO brick versions of Ghost & Phantom II (75357) starships. The buildable Ghost model features 2 lever-activated spring-loaded shooters, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit with a removable front section, and a cabin with 2 opening hatches, a detachable turret with a cannon (non-shooting) and space for a LEGO minifigure. The Phantom II shuttle has an opening minifigure cockpit and a storage compartment. There are also 5 Star Wars figures, including a General Hera Syndulla LEGO minifigure and a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure."

Buildable starship toy playset (75357) – Play out action-packed Star Wars: Ahsoka stories with these LEGO brick-built Ghost and Phantom II starships

4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – General Hera Syndulla and Lt. Beyta, each with a blaster pistol, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure

The Ghost – Features 2 lever-activated spring-loaded shooters, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit with a removable front, 2 opening hatches and a detachable turret with space for a LEGO minifigure

Phantom II – This shuttle features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit and a storage compartment and can connect to the Ghost

Star Wars toy for kids aged 10 and up – Give this 1,394-piece LEGO Star Wars playset inspired by the Ahsoka series as a birthday present, holiday gift or special treat to fans of all ages

Build and play – The Ghost starship measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 13.5 in. (34 cm) long and 10.5 in. (26 cm) wide

