LEGO Technic Builds the Future with VTOL Heavy Cargo Spaceship

The Final Frontier awaits as LEGO Technic dives into space with some cutting-edge space engineering designs and impressive new sets

LEGO is bringing the future to life as space awaits with some brand new LEGO Technic sets, including the VTOL Heavy Cargo Spaceship LT81. This futuristic spaceship adds a dash of science fiction to your space collection with a nicely crafted cargo transport ship. Taking on missions to distant planets with this set comes in at 1,365 pieces, with the ship measuring 20" long and 18.5" wide. Young and old space travelers will be able to rotate the engines for lift-off or extend and retract the landing gear for flight. LEGO even included a claw to allow the crew to grab the cargo pod that has its own mini space rover. Space exploration has never looked better, and these new space themed LEGO Technic sets are incredibly detailed and will enhance any space collection. The VTOL Heavy Cargo Spaceship LT81 is priced at $109.99 and is set for a March 2024 release.

LEGO Technic VTOL Heavy Cargo Spaceship LT81

"Space enthusiasts can enjoy a build to remember with the LEGO® Technic™ VTOL Heavy Cargo Spaceship LT81 (42181) for kids aged 10+ who love space plane toys. This futuristic spaceship vehicle toy model has lots to ignite curiosity as kids play out exciting cargo transport missions on distant planets. The set is packed with cool features, including gears that rotate the engines, extend and retract the landing gear, and lower the claw to grab the cargo pod loaded with a mini space rover. There's even a handle on top so young space fans can swoop this futuristic spaceship around the room as they play. To take space adventures to the next dimension, this set also includes a special space air-lock element to connect to other compatible space-themed LEGO playsets (sold separately)."

Vertical takeoff and landing gear – Kids can deploy and retract the landing gear as they explore the possibilities and challenges of living and working on different planets through imaginative play

Transport the cargo – Includes a mini space rover that can be loaded into the cargo pod and slung under the spaceship using the extending claw

Grab handle and rotating engines – Young space explorers can grab the handle, rotate the engines, and marvel at the self-leveling cockpit as they play out different flying maneuvers

A spaced-themed toy – Makes a fun gift idea for kids aged 10 and up who are interested in space travel and futuristic plane toys

Air-lock element – Comes with a special space air-lock element so kids can connect this model to other compatible space-themed LEGO® sets (sold separately) for even more space travel adventures

Dimensions – This 1,365-piece set includes a spaceship measuring over 7 in. (19 cm) high, 20 in. (52 cm) long and 18.5 in. (47 cm) wide

