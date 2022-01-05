LEGO Unveils New Harry Potter Hogwarts Medical Wing Set

Fans are celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter as the cast returns to Hogwarts once again with the new HBO Max reunion show.. It looks like a LEGO is also getting the spirit of celebrating the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with their new 510 piece Hogwarts Medical Wing set. Relive iconic moments from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with Hermione, Harry Potter and Ron in the hospital section of the school. Four mini-figures will be included along with some themed accessories straight from the film as well as a buildable clocktower to showcase the time-traveling sequences. The Hogwarts Hospital Wing will stand 10 inches high, 7.5 inches wide, and will be 4 inches deep, giving master builders enough room to capture key moments. This set is one of many that LEGO Hogwarts sets that will connect together to create a massive Hogwarts Castle. Priced at $49.99, the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Medical Wing it is set to go out for pre-order on March 1, 2022, and like can be found here. Be sure to find some of the other connecting Hogwarts sets out now and coming soon to bring the Wizarding World home.

"Young witches and wizards join Harry Potter, Ron Weasley™ and Hermione Granger™ in a versatile playset based on a memorable scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™. Inside the Hogwarts Hospital Wing are 3 beds, a screen and Madam Poppy Pomfrey pushing her cart filled with potions and candy. Ron's in bed with a bandaged leg, and there's a bottle of the revolting Skele-gro to hand. Meanwhile, up in the clock tower, Harry and Hermione are using the Time-Turner™. Kids twist the tower's turret to make the clock's hands spin and travel back in time for another magical adventure. The top and bottom halves of the set detach so other modules can be stacked in between, and the set connects with others in the series to create an entire Hogwarts Castle."

Popular characters – Includes Harry Potter™, Hermione Granger™, Ron Weasley™ and Madam Pomfrey minifigures, plus a buildable Hospital Wing and clock tower with authentic accessories

Many ways to play – Kids can recreate the iconic hospital-wing time-travelling scene from Harry Potter™ and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ and conjure up endless enchanting stories of their own

Ideal for play and display – This versatile, reconfigurable set measures over 10 in. (26 cm) high, 7.5 in. (20 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep

Magically modular – This toy is one of a series of modular sets that combine to create a complete Hogwarts™ Castle. 2 random wizard card tiles are also included for kids to collect (16 in total)