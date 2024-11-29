Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Horizon Adventures

LEGO Unveils New LEGO Horizon Adventures Set with Aloy and Varl

Coming to life from the new video game LEGO Horizon Adventures, Aloy and Varl are back for a new brick sized adventure

Article Summary Experience Aloy and Varl in LEGO Horizon Adventures, a new set inspired by Horizon Forbidden West.

The 768-piece set features Shell-Walker and Sawtooth with posable limbs and articulated bodies.

Includes Aloy and Varl minifigures, each with their own signature weapons and upgrade options.

Available for pre-order at $44.99, this set is perfect for LEGO and PlayStation fans alike.

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn and was developed by Guerrilla Games. The game is set in a sprawling, post-apocalyptic world, as gamers follow Aloy, a skilled hunter and warrior who expands west to uncover the mysteries of a new threat. The game expands upon its predecessor with a larger open world with new biomes, jungles, deserts, and even water exploration. Not only that but new enemies and allies join her fight, like Varl from the Nora tribe. These two are back again as Guerrilla Games adds a LEGO twist to this world for LEGO Horizon Adventures.

As expected, new physical LEGO sets are also bringing this world to life, such as the Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth set. Coming in at 768 pieces, this set brings some iconic machine monsters to life with the Shell-Walker with posable limbs and a detachable cargo pod and the deadly Sawtooth with an articulated body and opening jaw. LEGO minifigures of Aloy and Varl are also included, along with a campfire, treasure chest, and tall reeds. PlayStation fans of the Horizon series or players of the new cross-platform game LEGO Horizon Adventures will have a blast with his set, which is priced at $44.99. Pre-orders are already live through the LEGO store, and be on the lookout for more sets in the future.

LEGO Horizon Adventures: Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth

"LEGO® Horizon Adventures™ Aloy & Varl vs. Shell-Walker & Sawtooth (77037) is a collectible fantasy gaming toy for kids aged 9 and up. Based on the LEGO Horizon Adventures video game, this machine-monster toy LEGO gaming set includes 2 minifigures: Aloy and her loyal ally Varl."

"Aloy carries a bow and Varl carries a spear. Each weapon features upgrades that can be added to enable the fire, chill or shock methods of attack – just like in the video game. 2 buildable robot-creature toys are also incl uded. Shell-Walker has posable legs and arms, opening claws and a detachable cargo pod and energy shield. The fully articulated Sawtooth has opening jaws, a swiveling torso and a posable neck, head and legs. Tall reeds, a campfire, treasure chest and more are included to inspire imaginative play. "

