LEGO Unveils New LEGO Ideas Twilight Set with the Cullen House

LEGO is back with an impressive new Ideas set as they step into the iconic world of Twilight with Bella and the Cullen House

Enjoy a detailed, 2001 piece set with 7 iconic minifigures from Twilight, including sparkling Edward.

Features include Bella's truck, Edward's bedroom, and a buildable tree for romantic moments.

Pre-order now for $219.99; release date set for February 1, 2025, for all Twilight enthusiasts.

Get ready to fall in love with the Twilight Saga all over again, as LEGO has just unveiled their latest LEGO Ideas set. Build a front-row seat between the love triangle of a human, a vampire, and a werewolf in glorious brick form with this 2001 piece set. The Cullen House has been brought to life for this new set that measures 9" tall and 15" wide. The house features three buildable levels with the living room, the kitchen, and Edward's bedroom which are packed with fun from the films.

To make things even more special, LEGO has included seven minifigures with this set, which includes Bella Swan, Charlie Swan, Edward Cullen who does get a unique sparkle effect), Carlisle Cullen, Alice Cullen, and Rosalie Hale Minifigures. There is even a minifigure of the heartthrob Jacob Black, who will also get a special brick-built Jacob wolf. LEGO has also included Bella's red truck, along with a buildable tree by the house, to show off a special moment between Edward and Bella. The Twilight Cullen House is priced at $219.99; pre-orders are already live on LEGO with a February 1, 2025 release.

Twilight: The Cullen House – LEGO Ideas

"Twilight fantasy stories of vampires and romance come to life with this LEGO® Ideas collectible set for adults (21354). Featuring a display model of the Cullen House, this buildable movie memorabilia makes a wonderful fantasy gift for women, men and any lovers of The Twilight Saga romantic fantasy movies."

"The roof and each level of the model house can be removed for easy viewing of the interior details. The set also includes 7 minifigures – Bella Swan, Edward Cullen (with sparkle effect), Jacob Black, Carlisle Cullen, Alice Cullen, Charlie Swan and Rosalie Hale – plus a posable figure of Jacob in wolf form. Brick-built models of Bella's truck and a tall tree for Edward and Bella to climb complete a centerpiece that makes for stylish vampire decor in any room"

