LEGO Unveils New Mystery LEGO Minifigures Series 27 Collection

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including a new set of mystery Minifigures Series 27

Article Summary Discover 12 unique LEGO Minifigures from Series 27, launching January 2025, for only $4.99 each.

Meet characters like Wolfpack Beastmaster, Jetpack Racer, and Steampunk Inventor in mystery boxes.

Costumed characters like Pterodactyl Fan and Hamster Fan bring creative play to young builders.

New boxed mystery packaging adds excitement to collecting these detailed minifigures.

It is that time again when LEGO is back to help engage your growing collection with a new array of mystery minifigures. Series 27 has been unveiled, which will include 12 brand-new characters to add to your own adventures. Tons of unique themes are featured here, from costumed characters to hard-working members of LEGO City and so much more. Series 27 of the LEGO Minifigures will consist of a Wolfpack Beastmaster, who comes with his own pet wolf, a Pirate Quartermaster with a parrot, the love god, Cupid, and a Steampunk Inventor.

This then gets a little more fun with the prehistoric Pterodactyl Costume Fan, followed by the hungry and creepy Bogeyman, a Jetpack Racer, and the cute and cuddly Hamster Costume Fan. Lastly, things get a little more down to Earth with the Cat Lover, the Longboarder, the Astronomer Kid, and Plush Toy Collector minifigures. Each of these characters brings something fun and unique to the LEGO world, and collectors can start finding these mystery LEGO Minifigures on shelves starting January 1, 2025. They will be priced at $4.99 each and will be offered in the new boxed mystery packaging. Good luck!

LEGO Minifigures Series 27

"Boys and girls aged 5 and up can play out thrilling adventures with 1 of 12 collectible figures from the LEGO® Minifigures Series 27 (71048) mystery boxes for kids. These detailed minifigures can be added to an existing collection, proudly displayed or used to create fun-filled stories."

"There is 1 surprise LEGO minifigure in each box and a total of 12 characters to collect: Wolfpack Beastmaster, Pirate Quartermaster, Steampunk Inventor, Pterodactyl Costume Fan, Bogeyman, Jetpack Racer, Cat Lover, Longboarder, Astronomer Kid, Cupid, Hamster Costume Fan and Plush Toy Collector. Each of the 12 LEGO minifigures in the Series 27 collection comes in a sealed mystery box, and most are accompanied by at least 1 authentic accessory. This small gift for kids is a fun treat and inspires great storytelling and countless hours of playtime on their own or with friends."

