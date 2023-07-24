Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, lego, star wars

LEGO Unveils Star Wars: Ahsoka New Republic vs. Shin Hati Set

Get ready to clear up some space on your shelves as LEGO has debuted some brand new sets like some new Star Wars

A brand new Star Wars show is arriving on Disney+ next month with Ahsoka. This series will fish some of the events from the animated series Rebels while introducing so much more. Not only will some legendary heroes make a return, but some brand new villains are also making their debut. LEGO has revealed that these new baddies, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, are coming o life with a brand new Star Wars: Ahsoka set. Coming in at 1,056 pieces, the New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter is taking flight at lightspeed. Two starships are included in this set, both of which will be a must have for any ship collectors Star Wars Universe collection. They will hold LEGO Minifigures in the cockpit, the E-WIng fits the New Republic Astromech Droid, and they both feature stud shooters. Bring home these new Sith warriors for $109.99, and the set is up for pre-order right here with a September 2023 release.

"Get ready for a thrilling galactic chase with this LEGO® Star Wars™ New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter (75364) building set for ages 9 and up. It features 2 authentically detailed brick-built models of starships from Star Wars: Ahsoka, 4 LEGO minifigures of popular characters and a New Republic Astromech Droid for creative play. Each starship has an opening minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters and space to store weapons. The E-wing starfighter additionally features a space behind the cockpit for Captain Porter's droid, plus retractable landing gear."

New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati's Starfighter (75364) – Young Star Wars: Ahsoka fans can play out galactic pursuits and battles with this buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ starship toy playset

4 LEGO® minifigures and a LEGO droid figure – Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, each with lightsabers, Morgan Elsbeth, Captain Porter with a blaster pistol and a New Republic Astromech Droid

New Republic E-Wing – Features an opening LEGO® minifigure cockpit, space beneath the seat for a blaster pistol, a space behind the cockpit for the droid, 2 stud shooters and retractable landing gear

Shin Hati's Starfighter – Features an opening LEGO® minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters, storage spaces for Shin Hati's and Baylan Skoll's lightsabers, plus a blaster pistol

Gift idea for kids aged 9 and up – Give this 1,056-piece building set as a holiday gift, birthday present or special treat to Star Wars: Ahsoka fans

Build, play and display – This buildable New Republic E-Wing starfighter model measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) long and 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide

