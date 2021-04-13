LEGO Announces Looney Tunes Minifigures Are On Their Way

LEGO has been teasing new mini-figures that were coming soon, and all has been revealed with the Looney Tunes! Everyone's favorite Saturday Morning Cartoon comes to life in amazing LEGO format as 12 iconic wacky toons are ready to create some chaos and laughter in your own sets. Each character is loaded with blocky detail that any Looney Tunes fan can get behind, and here are the following Looney Tunes characters that are coming to your LEGO sets soon:

Bugs Bunny

Lola Bunny

Daffy Duck

Wile E. Coyote

Road Runner

Marvin the Martian

Porky Pig

Petunia Pig

Tweety Bird

Sylvester the Cat

Tasmanian Devil

Speedy Gonzales

Each Looney Tunes figure will be loaded in a special mystery blind bag, making it a hunt to track them all down. All of the mini-figures are amazing in every way and even include special gimmick accessories from the cartoons. From Porky's "That's All Folks," Bugs carrots, and even the classic "Duck Season" sign. Since these are releasing as special blind bags, we could see more waves in the future, giving us other greats in LEGO form like Foghorn Leghorn, Yosemite Sam, Pepé le Pew, and more. I am curious was LEGO has up their sleeve for the Looney Tunes, and I can not wait to see it all unfold. The Looney Tunes mini-figure is set to release April 26th here and in-store for only $4.99, good luck collecting them all! That's all, Folks!

"Wacky action and fond memories await kids and cartoon fans in every bag! Each LEGO® Minifigures Looney Tunes™ (71030) collectible 'mystery' bag contains 1 of 12 cool, limited-edition character toys from the original Looney Tunes cartoon series. Cartoon lovers young and old can collect, display or add some awesome character figures from the original Looney Tunes™ series into their current sets, including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Sylvester, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Porky Pig, Petunia Pig, Speedy Gonzales, Tasmanian Devil, and Marvin the Martian. Each of the finely crafted, highly detailed LEGO minifigures comes in a sealed 'mystery' bag with 1 or more accessory elements to add to the action and fun, plus a collector's overview leaflet. Makes a great little gift that will put a smile on anyone's face."