Leia Organa Gets Her Own Star Wars Force FX Lightsaber from Hasbro

Coming out of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans were shown that Princess Leia was trained to be a Jedi. This did include her very own lightsaber and now Hasbro has revealed their newest lightsaber for their Force FX line. This is a collectible fan have been waiting for and Hasbro has easily delivered with the blue ignition effect, sound, blaster deflect effect, and molten blade tip effect. The Force FX line is some of the best quality Star Wars lightsaber replicas around with two different display options since it features a removable blade. Leia's lightsaber was not something we got to see a lot of, but it was significant enough to be a new legacy lightsaber fans have been requesting. The Star Wars: The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Lightsaber will be priced at $264.99 and is set to release in Fall 2022. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located right here, and be sure to check out some of those new Pulse Con 2021 Star Wars reveal pre-orders while you can.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Age 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $264.99/Available: Fall 2022).Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired Lightsaber sound effects, the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LEIA ORGANA FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is one of the most realistic Force FX Lightsabers yet. The real metal hilt features design and deco based on LEIA ORGANA's iconic blue Lightsaber featured in the STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER."

"This Lightsaber features entertainment-inspired sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflect effect, and the molten blade tip effect. Fans and collectors can proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included. Available at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, Dorkside Toys, Big Bad Toy Store, and more."