Iron Man Gets Superior with New Marvel Legends Figure from Hasbro

Get ready to expand your Marvel Legends collection once again as Hasbro debuts their latest comic book inspired wave

Article Summary New Superior Iron Man figure, inspired by Marvel's AXIS event, coming in May 2024.

Includes swappable heads and repulsor blast accessories with detailed design.

Pre-orders start 2/22 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Marvel Legends collectible is 6-inch scale, fully articulated for dynamic posing.

In 2014, Marvel Comics created a crossover event titled AXIS, which showed Red Skull stealing Professor X's brain. During the event, magic caused a disturbance, turning heroes into villains and villains into heroes. Some examples are Deadpool becoming a Buddhist, Carnage becoming a hero, and Iron Man embracing his darker side. In the end, the roles were reversed, but Tony Stark found a way to stop himself from turning back, turning the Avenger down a dark path. Superior Iron Man then got his very own solo series, showing a Tony Stark in San Francisco with a new symbiotic white armor and a new app to manipulate people.

Superior Iron Man has returned as Hasbro has debuted their newest Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave. This Superior version of the former Avenger is in his new slick white armor and will come with repulsor blasts and two swappable heads. During its time in Marvel Comics, nothing could stop this evil version of Tony and his time ending as the 2015 Secret Wars comic kicked off battling an old battle-armored Captain America. It is nice to see this version of Iron Man come to life, and he is set to arrive in May 2024 for $24.99. Pre-orders for this Superior Marvel Legends figure go live tomorrow (2/22) at 1 PM EST on online retailers like Hasbro Pulse.

Superior Iron Man Has Landed at Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SUPERIOR IRON MAN – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Available: May 2024). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Superior Iron Man figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Superior Iron Man comics."

"Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate head, hands, and blast FX. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine Iron Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures. Available for preorder 2/22 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers."

