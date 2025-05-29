Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Lex Luthor Joins McFarlane's Superman (2025) Theatrical Line

Get ready to go up, up and away with a new assortment of collectibles from McFarlane Toys as they debut new Superman (2025) figures

Article Summary Lex Luthor debuts in McFarlane’s Superman (2025) DC Multiverse Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure line.

The figure includes a Baby Kaiju, three swappable face plates, extra hands, and a display base.

Lex Luthor is inspired by his appearance in the upcoming DC Studios Superman film starring Nicholas Hoult.

Ultra articulation with 22 moving parts lets collectors and fans recreate epic Superman vs. Luthor battles.

Lex Luthor has stood as Superman's archenemy since his arrival in Action Comics #23 all the way back in 1940. However, he would evolve from a mad scientist into a billionaire genius with political clout, with unchecked ambition over the years. Whether depicted as a corporate titan or a cold manipulator with a messiah complex, Luthor always believes that humanity should never bow to an alien savior like Superman. In the upcoming 2025 Superman film from DC Studios, Luthor will return to the big screen, played by Nicholas Hoult.

This madman is now getting his very own Deluxe Theatrical Edition DC Multiverse figure by McFarlane Toys. Featuring a Baby Kaiju, Lex Luthor is suited up and ready to take on the world with a new figure that gets three swappable face plates and a pair of swappable hands. This is the second Deluxe Theatrical Edition figure to arrive from McFarlane Toys with Superman w/Krypto being the first. McFarlane Toys has added a price increase for Lex, though with a new $35 price tag. Pre-order are live at McFarlane Toys Store with a June 2025 release date.

Lex Luther w/Baby Kaiju (Superman Movie) Deluxe Theatrical Edition

"Tall, thin and bald and always impeccably dressed, brilliantly despicable billionaire Lex Luthor's God complex is matched only by his malicious disdain for Superman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the character's appearance in the Superman feature film from DC Studios.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Lex Luthor includes Baby Kaiju, 3 alternate face plates, 2 extra hands and figure base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!