Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, marvel, spider-man

Life-Size Spider-Man: No Way Home Statue Revealed by Beast Kingdom

Get ready for a truly incredible statue for any Spider-Man collection as Beast Kingdom debuts a new life size collectible

Spider-fans, your Spidey senses are about to tingle and empty your bank account as Beast Kingdom reveals their latest masterpiece. A new Marvel Cinematic Universe life-size replica is here with Spider-Man that is inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home. Get ready to welcome the Webbed Wonder into your world like never before with this life-size statue that features Spidey in his new high-tech Integrated Suit, as he is captured in a dynamic posed against a themed New York City brick wall backdrop. Leaping right out of the screen, this web-head is ready to take your collection, storefront, or office to new heights. While we all know that Spidey is priceless, this life-size marvel might just break your bank with a whopping $16,049 price tag. Fans can find this one-of-a-kind collectible that will make your Spidey senses tingle with joy right here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit Life-Size Statue

"One of the most iconic superheroes, "Spider-Man" from Marvel Comics, has been a fan favorite since his debut in 1962. Over the years, different characters have taken up the Spider-Man mantle, but all have stood for justice in his beloved New York City. In the latest movie series starring Tom Holland, the sequel "Spider-Man: No Way Home" introduced the "Integrated Suit."

"To celebrate this feature-packed suit, originally designed by Tony Stark, Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is unveiling a life-sized statue of this version of Spider-Man, standing at an impressive 185cm in height! Merging the classic Spider-Man design with Stark's advanced technology, the deep red and black design is complemented by a gold emblem that extends from the chest, across the shoulders, and down to the waist. Each statue is expertly sculpted, capturing the intricate details of the suit realistically. Adding to the character's dynamism, Spider-Man is posed against a backdrop of a typical New York City brick wall, with aged effects on the bricks achieved through high-quality painting techniques. A collectible of epic proportions, this life-sized Spider-Man statue is a must-have for serious collectors or establishments. Order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!