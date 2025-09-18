Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Limited Edition BBTS Flashpoint Batman Unveiled by McFarlane Toys

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new DC Comics figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a BBTS exclusive Flashpoint Batman, limited to just 5,700 pieces worldwide.

This figure features Thomas Wayne as Batman from DC’s Flashpoint alternate universe storyline.

Flashpoint Batman includes guns, an art card, and themed display base for serious collectors.

Highly detailed, 7-inch scale figure with 22 points of articulation, now up for pre-order at $29.99.

Flashpoint Batman is an alternate version of Batman from the Flashpoint storyline published by DC Comics in 2011. The Flashpoint event was triggered by Barry Allen, aka The Flash, when he went back in time to save his mother, unintentionally rewriting history. In this universe, young Bruce Wayne was the one killed in the infamous alleyway robbery, and not his parents. However, this traumatic event drives his father, Thomas Wayne, to become a darker, more brutal version of Batman, while Martha Wayne goes insane and becomes the Joker. Unlike the traditional Batman, Flashpoint Batman uses guns, kills criminals, and operates with a much grimmer outlook, shaped by his overwhelming grief.

Thomas Wayne's Batman becomes a key ally in helping Barry restore the timeline, even at the cost of his own existence. Flashpoint Batman now returns to McFarlane Toys with a new BBTS Exclusive figure. Batman gets a new black and red deco and will come with guns, an art card, and a themed Flashpoint display base. Limited to only 5,700 pieces, DC Comics fans can bring home a piece of this alternate timeline for $29.99 as pre-orders are live with an October 2025 release.

Flashpoint DC Multiverse Batman BBTS Exclusive Figure

"In an attempt to alter the course of history, The Flash traveled back in time to save his mother's life. This, however, resulted in the crisis-level event known as Flashpoint, rippling across time and changing the world as we knew it for the worse. In this alternate timeline, Thomas Wayne and Martha Wayne survived their deadly encounter in Crime Alley years ago, but their young son Bruce was killed instead. Driven by the death of his son, Thomas became Batman—though, this Dark Knight is far deadlier and more ruthless than the vigilante hero his son would have become."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Exclusive to BBTS

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!