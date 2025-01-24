Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, thundercats

Lion-O Comes to Eternia with New ThunderCats x MOTU Collab

Worlds collide like never before as Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats figures are on the way for the ultimates 80s mash-up

Article Summary Get ready for the ultimate 80s action figure crossover: Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats.

Lion-O stars in a new Eternian style 5.5” figure, packed with 16 articulation points and iconic accessories.

Set to debut in June 2025, the figures promise exciting combinations of ThunderCats and Eternia elements.

Pre-orders for Lion-O at $19.99 open soon, hinting at more mash-up figures like Battle-Cat Man.

Mattel is at it again as they unveil their latest Masters of the Universe crossover, which might be its greatest yet. Two legendary worlds of the 80s are colliding as the ThunderCats are arriving in Eternia with a new set of action figures. Introduced in the 1985 ThunderCats series, Lion-O is the courageous leader of the ThunderCats. His story begins as a child who physically matures into adulthood due to a malfunction in his stasis pod during the ThunderCats' journey to Third Earth. Despite his adult body, Lion-O's mind remains youthful, leading to a journey of personal development as he learns to embrace his responsibilities as the Lord of the ThunderCats.

Lion-O must now master his way through a new world as he has been re-interpreted in Eternian style for a new 5.5" scale figure. Featuring 16 points of articulation, Lion-O will come with the Sword of Omens, along with a claw shield, removable armor, and two different belts. Mattel's new Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats crossover arrives in June 2025. It will be interesting to see what some of these other figures in his set will consist of and what the Masters of the Universe figures will look like with ThunderCats elements. Pre-orders are not live from Mattel yet, but he will be priced at $19.99, with more figures coming soon, like Battle-Cat Man?!

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats – Lion-O

"Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats, two iconic 80s action figure brands, come together to bring an exciting and nostalgic collaboration to life. Lion-O, the Lord of the ThunderCats is re-interpreted in Eternian style with a Sword of Omens. Lion-O is designed at Origins 5.5-inch scale, with 16 points of articulation, deluxe details and modular body parts. He comes with 2 interchangeable hair looks, swappable armor and harness, removable face armor, shoulder armor and claw shield, 2 different belts and a Sword of Omens accessory."

