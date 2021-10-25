Loki Receives New Avengers: Infinity War MAFEX Marvel Figure

Loki was an absolutely incredible Disney+ series that literally shook the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its core. Sadly, to get to that moment we had to say goodbye to Loki and his tragic end in Avengers: Infinity War. The God of Mischief went toe-to-toe with Thanos and sadly lost, but that version of Loki still exists, and Medicom has brought him back for their Marvel MAFEX line. Standing at roughly 6.3" tall, the figure is loaded with detail, accessories and features a fabric cape. Some of the added accessories included swappable parts lie 2 face plates and hands along with the Tesseract and four daggers.

The head sculpt is not bad on this design but it does hold that mischievous characteristic that this God is quite known for. While this figure does need some tweaks, the fabric cape is a nice touch, and it will be a nice figure to add to any growing Evolution of Loki collection. This is the newest Avengers: Infinity War MAFEX figure from Medicom, and it is priced at $104.99 with pre-orders live and located here. Be sure to check all of the other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe MAFEX figures also coming soon with Infinity War Thor, Captain America as well as the comic book versions of the X-Men and Avengers.

"The MAFEX figure line continues with Loki based on his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War! Measuring around 8 inches tall, this figure features multiple points of articulation and includes a real fabric cape, the Tesseract cube, and daggers."

Product Features

6.27 inches (21cm)

Made of ABS, fabric, and PVC

Based on the Avengers: Infinity War Marvel movie

Part of the MAFEX figure line

Fully articulated design

Box Contents

Loki figure

2 Face plates

Tesseract

4 Daggers

Cape