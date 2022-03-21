Lone Coconut's New Plunderlings Kickstarter Campaign is Fully Funded

Congratulations! Lone Coconut has done it once again as their new Plunderlings Kickstarter campaign has been fully funded. We had no doubt that these pirate goblins would get the funding, and there is still so much time left. The goal of $100,000 has been accomplished, and 25 days still remain with plenty of new Plunderlongs and Plunderstrongs to unlock. Plunderlings has easily taken over the collecting world, moving from the original Kickstarter to online venues like Big Bad Toy Store and Entertainment Earth.

Lone Coconut's newest creation adds new styles of Plunderlings line with Long and Strong goblins. These 1/12 scale figures come with swappable hands, heads, and accessories to help them create their own pirate adventure. Since the Kickstarter campaign has been fully backed, six new Punderlings have been unlocked with Plunderlong Raider Ace, Berserker Puke, and Captain Ojoe with the sweet hook hand. As for the Plunderstrongs we have Raider Blitz, Berserker Mango with the luchador mask, and Captain Blackjack with a portable cannon! All these and more can be found right here with more unlocks coming our way, so be sure to get in before time runs out.

"You've waited long enough… From the studio that successfully funded and delivered Plunderlings in 2020 comes a brand new voyage. Complete with a whole new crew of pirates much longer and stronger than before! Lone Coconut now introduces two new creatures to the 1/12 scale toy line: the Plunderlong and the Plunderstrong. Our tropical archipelago is filled with sailing Plunderfolk that come in various colors, shapes, and sizes. Plunderlongs and Plunderstrongs are larger, more dangerous, and have the sea legs for taking on the most turbulent ocean waves. These scallywags are ready to explore, discover, and well… plunder!"

"First up is the Plunderlong! Don't let their lanky sad looks deceive you, these salty dogs can be dangerous and conniving. For what they lack in the good looks, they make up for in brains and pose-ability. These versatile buccaneers stand 5 inches tall and are compatible with all pre-existing weapons. Next the Plunderstrong! These beefy brawlers are an essential part of any plundering crew. Using their epic wingspan they can generate explosive power at terrifying speeds. These juggernauts don't know of a problem they can't solve with their fists. These action figures stand about 6 1/2 inches tall and 4 inches wide."