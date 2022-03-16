Lone Coconut's Newest Plunderlings Kickstarter is Finally Here

Plunderlings have quickly taken over the toy collecting world with an impressive lineup of figures from Lone Coconut. These figures started as a Kickstarter campaign back in 2020 and since got a wider online retailer release. However, Lone Coconut has announced the return to Kickstarter as they announce their newest campaign featuring two new pirate goblins. The Plunderlings brand is expanding with new types of pirates with Plunderlong's and Plunderstrong's. Their name says it all with different body types that will really enhance your crew and enhance your goblin army. Both Plunderfolk feature accessories, magnetic headgear, and some unique designs that have them really stand out. Collectors can find everything they need to know about the new campaign here and stay tuned for new design unlocks as the camping goes on.

"You've waited long enough… From the studio that successfully funded and delivered Plunderlings in 2020 comes a brand new voyage. Complete with a whole new crew of pirates much longer and stronger than before! Lone Coconut now introduces two new creatures to the 1/12 scale toy line: the Plunderlong and the Plunderstrong. Our tropical archipelago is filled with sailing Plunderfolk that come in various colors, shapes, and sizes. Plunderlongs and Plunderstrongs are larger, more dangerous, and have the sea legs for taking on the most turbulent ocean waves. These scallywags are ready to explore, discover, and well… plunder!"

"First up is the Plunderlong! Don't let their lanky sad looks deceive you, these salty dogs can be dangerous and conniving. For what they lack in the good looks, they make up for in brains and pose-ability. These versatile buccaneers stand 5 inches tall and are compatible with all pre-existing weapons."

"Next the Plunderstrong! These beefy brawlers are an essential part of any plundering crew. Using their epic wingspan they can generate explosive power at terrifying speeds. These juggernauts don't know of a problem they can't solve with their fists. These action figures stand about 6 1/2 inches tall and 4 inches wide."