Lord of the Rings Gandalf Stands His Ground with Iron Studios

A new Lord of the Rings series has arrived with the Amazon Prime show Rings of Power. This show s getting some great feedback, and it is fantastic that Lord of the Rings fans get to witness the birth of the rings and the rise of Sauron. While this series is getting a lot of traction, you can never forget the films that brought the franchise to life with Peter Jackson's film trilogy. The Fellowship of the Ring is a glorious fit opening our eyes to Middle Earth and introducing us and a memorable cast of characters. Iron Studios is capturing on elf the film powerful scenes in 1/10 Art Sale statue form as Gandalf the Grey as back and standing his ground. Gandalf is ready to hold the Balrog back with a fantastic hand-painted 7.8" tall statue. The statue features a high likeness to actor Ian McKellen, showing a battle ready Gandalf with a sword and staff in hand. This is one statue Lord of the Rings fans will want, and I bet a Balrog statue is not far away. Gandalf is priced at $150, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"You Shall Not Pass!" – Gandalf the Grey

"Next to his allies, the group called "The Fellowship of the Ring," the ancient wizard is cornered in Balin's Tomb in the Mines of Moria. He gets ready for the imminent combat against a legion of Orcs, alongside a dangerous Cave-troll, that aims to attack and destroy them. He is wielding his staff in his left hand and his elven sword Glamdring in his right hand."

"The statue presents a likeness meticulously faithful to the facial features of the English actor Ian McKellen, as well as the textures and details from his costume and accessories just like they were presented in the emblematic battle scene from the movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Over a pedestal of the petrified soil of the Mines of Moria, this statue is part of a diorama set that replicates one of the most memorable moments from the first movie derivative from the literary work of J. R. R. Tolkien by director Peter Jackson."