Lord of the Rings Gets Tropical with Geeki Tikis from Toynk

Toynk is moving some iconic Lord of the Rings character from the mountains and letting them hit the beach. This time there are three new Geeki Tikis ready to hit your hands featuring Gandalf, Golem, and Frodo. The Gandalf mug will have a nice grey glossy look and will hold 18oz. There are two different versions of Frodo and Golem as the first one area hold 14oz. There is a secondary mini tiki mug that will hold 2oz each. Each of these Lord of the Rings Geeki Tiki mugs will be priced at $26.99 each. There is also a three pack that will come with all there and that is priced at $75.99. The two mini 2oz tikis featuring Frodo and Golem will be priced at $14.99. All of these Geeki Tikis can be found here and can be purchased today. These will bring the magic back to your party and you can check them all out below.