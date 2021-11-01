Lotso Gets Some Love with New Toy Story Cosbaby Figures from Hot Toys

The villain from Toy Story 3 is back, but this time he is getting some love as Hot Toy has revealed their newest Toy Story Cosbaby figures. The 25th Anniversary of the beloved Disney/Pixar animated feature film is here, and no better way than to celebrate its films. Recently, Hot Toys revealed some new mighty Cosbaby figures featuring the Three-Eyed Alien and Lotso getting new massive 15" figures. However, it looks like Hot Toys is not done with Lotso just yet as they unveiled two more Cosbaby figures are on the way.

The first is a special Pastel Pink Version that features flocked hair adding some cuddly nature to this hard bear. We then get a fun Strawberry Version of Lotso that dresses him in a cute fruit outfit that pays homage to his strawberry scent. Both designs are nicely detailed and shows this Toy Story villain in a new light making it an adorable collectible for any fan. Pre-orders for these new Toy Story Cosbaby figures are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find them through Sideshow Collectibles here for all you Hot Toys needs, as well as here for Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney releases.

"Toy Story – Lotso Cosbaby (S) – Lots-o'-huggin' bear, as known as lotso, is a large, pink strawberry-scented teddy bear who used to rule sunny-side daycare with his former minions. Based on Pixar's Toy Story, Hot Toys is recreating Lotso as our latest Cosbaby collection. Features Lotso (Strawberry Version), and Lotso (Pastel Pink Version) Cosbaby (S). Each collectible measures approximately 9.5 – 11cm tall in height. Lotso (Strawberry Version) Cosbaby presents the pink bear with a sweet strawberry costume, making this bear beyond adorable; and Lotso (Pastel Pink Version) Cosbaby is sharing an alternative color choice for collection. Give Lotso Cosbaby a new home!"