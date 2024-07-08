Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Luigi, nintendo, super mario bros.

Luigi Gets His Own Adventure with LEGO's Super Mario Bros. Collection

Step into the world of Super Mario Bros. once again as LEGO has revealed some brand new interactive adventure starter sets

Article Summary LEGO introduces Adventures with Luigi set featuring 210 pieces and electronic minifigure.

Luigi set includes LCD screen, speaker, and familiar sound effects from the Super Mario series.

Players can build levels with Luigi battling Kamek, Boo, and rescuing Baby Pink Yoshi.

Set 71440 is available in August 2024 for $49.99, along with new Mario and Princess Peach sets.

A new wave of Super Mario Bros. interactive sets is starting to arrive from LEGO, allowing fans to build their own adventure. It has been quite some time since fans saw those original starter sets that featured these new digital Mario figures. Well, now it is time for Luigi to go on his own adventure as LEGO adds and debuts their new Adventures with Luigi set. Coming in at 210 pieces, this set includes an electronic Luigi minifigure that is complete with an LCD screen and speaker that brings him to life. Build your own level and watch him gain expressive reactions and sound effects that fans know and level from Nintendo.

Mushroom Kingdom awaits as Luigi takes on Kamek and Boo to save a baby Baby Pink Yoshi from the forest. From Boo hiding in the trees to stealing Kamek's broomstick and even sliding down that infamous Goal Post, this set is a great way to dive into this world if you have not already. It is great to see the return of these starter sets, especially a Luigi-focused one. Now we just need a Luigi's Mansion set to really change up the game. Super Mario Bros. fans can expect the Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi set to hit shelves in August 2024 for $49.99 alongside new sets for Mario and Princess Peach!

Super Mario Bros. Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi Set

"Enjoy fun garden-exploring adventures with interactive LEGO® Luigi™ in this LEGO® Super Mario™ toy playset for kids (71440). An awesome Nintendo® gift for boys, girls and gamers aged 6 and up, the set features an interactive LEGO Luigi figure, plus Kamek, a Pink Baby Yoshi and a Boo. Travel from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole via 3 garden builds, triggering digital reactions from LEGO Luigi and collecting coins along the way."

"Greet the Pink Baby Yoshi and grab some tools. Defeat the Boo hidingin the tree and 'eat' the fruit. Stomp on the Mushroom Platform to topple Kamek and fly away on Kamek's broomstick. For extra play options and to create unique levels, combine the builds and characters in this set with others in the extensive LEGO Super Mario range."

