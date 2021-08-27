Luke Skywalker Takes The Child With New Iron Studios Statue

Luke Skywalker is here to save the day as Iron Studios reveals their newest Star Wars statue from The Mandalorian. Coming out of the Season Season Finale of the hit Disney+ series, The Child, R2-D2, and Luke Skywalker all unit on screen for the first time. The 1/4th scale statue will stand 21" tall that is fully sculpted, with all of them displayed on Moff Gideon's cruiser. Luke Skywalker is displayed in his black robe, with R2 at his side and the adorable Grogu in his arms. R2-D2 will, of course feature lights and sounds to really bring this display to life. Priced at a whopping $1,299, this Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and Grogu Legacy Replica 1/4th scale statue from Iron Studios is set to release in Q2 of 2022. Pre-order for this incredible statue is located here, and payment plans are available as well.

"Alongside his old droid, his partner in many adventures and battles, the imposing figure dressed all in black carries in his right arm a small child named Grogu, who looks like his old master Yoda and has a strong connection with The Force. Everything indicates that the powerful and now Jedi Master came to answer the call of the little being, affectionately called Baby Yoda by the fans, as he now follows as an apprentice to his new guardian. Derived from one of the most memorable and iconic scenes from the final episode of the second season of the series The Mandalorian, Iron Studios presents the statue "Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and Grogu – Legacy Replica 1/4 – The Mandalorian", with three of the most important and beloved characters from the Star Wars saga united. This hit show is streaming by Disney+."

"The statue stands on a base similar to the floor of Gideon's light space cruiser spacecraft, where the three iconic characters meet each other. This statue is added as another must-have in The Mandalorian's Legacy Replica 1/4 Iron Studios line. The line will also feature Mando (Din Djarin) with his protege and Grogu himself, on top of Seeing Stone. All statues are already in Pre-Order."

Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and Grogu – Legacy Replica 1/4 – The Mandalorian Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

R2-D2 includes light-up and sound features

Product dimensions: 21 in (H) x 16 in (W) x 12 in (D)

Product Weight: 13 lbs

MSRP: USD $1299.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022