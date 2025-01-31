Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Sideshow Collectibles

M.O.D.O.K. Has Arrived with New Marvel Comics Statue from Sideshow

Witness the arrival of M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) with Sideshow Collectibles latest statue

Article Summary Discover M.O.D.O.K.'s origins from a low-level A.I.M. tech to a feared Marvel villain with immense psychic powers.

Marvel at Sideshow Collectibles' 19” M.O.D.O.K. statue, showcasing stunning realistic and detailed features.

Pre-order the impressive M.O.D.O.K. statue, complete with his iconic hover-chair, releasing November 2025.

Explore the diabolical genius of M.O.D.O.K., a Marvel villain sculpted with terrifying and comic-accurate details.

Witness the arrival of M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) as Sideshow Collectibles unveils their newest Marvel Comics statue. First appearing in Tales of Suspense #93 (1967), M.O.D.O.K. was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Before becoming a grain face, he was just George Tarleton, a low-level technician for the villainous organization A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics). He would soon become subject to some pretty chaotic scientific experiments, transforming into a cybernetically enhanced head. This upgrade included incredible intelligence, psionic abilities, and even a nice floating hover-chair.

Now in charge of A.I.M, this villain is getting his very own Marvel Comics statue from Sideshow Collectibles. Standing 19" tall, this villain is getting a wicked sculpt, capturing a more realistic depiction of the mad scientist. From sculpted teeth, devilish eyes, and a gold doomsday chair, this Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is priced at $945. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with a November 2025 release.

Sideshow Collectibles Debuts – Marvel Comics M.O.D.O.K. Statue

"For M.O.D.O.K. has no equals." Sideshow presents the M.O.D.O.K. Statue, a diabolical Marvel collectible that demands your fear and fealty! The M.O.D.O.K. Statue measures 19.25" tall, 12.3" wide, and 16.6" deep as the being previously known as George Tarleton hovers above his lab developing his latest evil schemes. Suspended in a fit of pure rage, this ruthless intellectual uses his oversized brain to live up to his full name: the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Accept your inevitable fate and call M.O.D.O.K. master — or face the consequences of angering a megalomaniac with unmatched psychic powers!"

"This fully sculpted Marvel statue presents M.O.D.O.K. in a comic-accurate color scheme and design. Genetically altered by A.I.M., this living computer consists of a massive cranium with extremely realistic facial features. From the wrinkled skin and brown hair to the shining lips and crooked teeth, no detail has been spared in recreating this infamous character's appearance."

