Magneto Gets His Own Iron Man Armor with Sentinel's Fighting Armor

Tony Stark has crafted up his first set of super villain armor as Magneto is suiting up with a impressive Fighting Armor figure from Sentinel

A new Fighting Armor figure from Sentinel has arrived, featuring another beloved Marvel Comics character getting a robotic upgrade. The Marvel Fighting Armor line is based on the scenario in which Tony Stark built suits of armor based around each of the Avengers. These sets of armor faithfully capture each of their characteristics and powers, and now fans are getting a deadly new addition. Someone might need to stop Iron Man as he has created the first super-villain set of Fighting Armor with Sentinel as Magneto has arrived.

That is right, the Leader of the Brotherhood of Evil, the nemesis of the X-Men, and the Master of Magnetism, Magneto, is suiting up. Coming in at roughly 6.5" tall, Magneto features a fabric cape with a nicely crafted suit that shows off Magneto's signature purple and red colors. He will come with a nice set of swappable parts with a variety of interchangeable hands, repulsor power effects, and a display base. This suit will be a deadly addition to any Iron Man collection and is a worthy figure to Sentinel's growing Marvel Fighting Armor line. The Magneto Armor is set for a June 2024 release with a price of around $88, and pre-orders will be arriving online shortly.

Sentinel's Fighting Armor Brings Magneto to Life

"What if… Tony Stark integrates each of the Avengers' super power into an armor?" This unprecedented toy concept presented by us Sentinel has given birth to our "FIGHTING ARMOR" series. Nine characters has been released so far and this time the series is welcoming "Magneto", its first super-villain character and a man who can rip the Adamantium out of Wolverine literally anytime! The iconic battle suit features red and purple as base colour. Purple is considered a relatively difficult colour to handle in die-cast toys yet the purple on "FIGHTING ARMOR Magneto" is well presented with a perfect balance of evilness and high-end feeling."

"The main body is sprayed painted with a mix of glossy and matty finishing to highlight mechanical details. A part as small as the mask is processed with different tones of black. Parts such as head, chest, lower arms and calves are newly made for Magneto. This is the best proof that one main feature of the series is using common parts to achieve budget-friendly price "without compromising on the iconic areas and colours of the character".

"The purple cape is wired across the sides and the bottom so that the dramatic movement of his cape when he is manipulating magnetic fields can be reproduced. Whether you are a fan of this series or a collector who hears of it for the first time, "FIGHING ARMOR Magneto" is sure to make his way into your collection!"

