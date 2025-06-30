Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: cinderella, disney, iron studios

Make A Wish with Iron Studios Deluxe Disney Cinderella Statue

A new selection of limited edition art scale statues have been revealed by Iron Studios including a deluxe Cinderella

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a deluxe Cinderella statue capturing the magical carriage transformation scene.

The hand-painted statue stands 11.8” tall and features Cinderella, Jaq, Gus, pumpkins, and her glass slipper.

Priced at $999.99, pre-orders for the limited edition collectible are now open, shipping in Q1 2026.

Iron Studios is renowned for its highly detailed Disney collectibles crafted for passionate collectors.

In Disney's Cinderella, the carriage sequence stands as a landmark of classic hand-drawn animation. The Fairy Godmother brings Cinderella's long-deserved dreams to life with enchanting, sweeping music and soft watercolors. She transforms a pumpkin into a carriage, mice into horses, a dog into a driver, and crafts a breathtaking dress. This all leads to her iconic gown reveal, capturing her beauty as she finally prepares to make it to the King's Ball. Iron Studios is now bringing some of that Disney magic to life as they unveil their latest deluxe statue for Cinderella.

Coming in at 11.8" tall, the entire carriage sequence has been faithfully crafted as this Disney Princess dons her magical gown. She is surrounded by pumpkins along with her faithful mice companions, Jaq and Gus. Everything is then placed on a richly designed base that is filled with intricate details, including that infamous glass slipper. Iron Studios has this hand-painted Disney Classics Deluxe Cinderella statue priced at a mystical $999.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q1 2026 release date and a standard version releasing alongside it.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

