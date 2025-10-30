Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Rocket Raccoon Gets Fired Up with New McFarlane x Marvel Statue

Step into the world of Marvel Comics as McFarlane Toys brings iconic heroes to life with new collectibles scaled statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Rocket Raccoon statue inspired by Marvel Comics artwork.

Design features Rocket on a Groot-themed base, capturing Skottie Young's unique comic style.

Includes a collectible card, a reprint of Rocket Raccoon: A Chasing Tale #1, and a display backdrop.

Perfect for Marvel collectors and fans of Rocket Raccoon's witty, action-packed adventures.

Rocket Raccoon is a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and is known for his sharp wit, mechanical genius, and expert marksmanship. He first appeared in Marvel Preview #7 (1976) and was created by Bill Mantlo and Keith Giffen. Rocket is an anthropomorphic raccoon from the planet Halfworld, where he was genetically and cybernetically enhanced. This endowed him with human-level intelligence, agility, and tactical skills, which he utilizes for both sides of the law. The chaos of Rocket and his faithful companion and friend, Groot, now comes to McFarlane Toys with a new 1/6 scale Marvel Comics statue.

Inspired by Rocket Raccoon: A Chasing Tale #1, this statue captures Skottie Young's artwork quite nicely. Rocket is displayed on a fun Groot-inspired ideal base, just like the cover art, with eye-popping colors as he wields some big guns. The 1/6 scale statue will even come with a Rocket Raccoon: A Chasing Tale #1 reprint comic, a collectible card, and a backdrop for the statue. This Marvel Comics collectible is already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $59.99.

Rocket Raccoon: A Chasing Tale #1 Statue 1:6th Scale

"Rocket Raccoon is the last of his kind: a hero to the weak, a champion of good, a swashbuckling pioneer of valor. But his life of adventure man ends abruptly when he's framed, and the authorities aren't the only ones on his tail! (Get it?) There's another "Rocket Raccoon" out there, but the universe just ain't big enough! The lookalike is one step ahead of Rocket; now it's up to our hero and his best pal, Groot, to find the truth!"

Product Features:

Inspired by Rocket Racoon: A Chasing Tale Issue# 1.

1:6th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop.

Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.

Includes Rocket Racoon: A Chasing Tale Issue #1 reprint comic book.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL collectibles.

