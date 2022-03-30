The Avengers Loki Arrives on Earth with New Queen Studios Statue

In all honesty, when I list my favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, The Avengers will always be in my top three. The film changed the world by bringing multiple films into one and giving life to what we know as the MCU. Queen Studios remembers the 2012 film once again with a brand new 1/4 scale statue featuring the god of mischief himself, Loki. Thor's adopted brother will come in at 20 inches tall and captures the scene of his arrival on Earth. Showcasing a tailored costume, both sculpted and fabric pieces are beautifully done and bring the character right out of The Avengers. Queen Studios really knows how to bring the MCU to life with their collectibles, and you can see it with the included jaw-dropping Tom Hiddleston head sculpt. Just like a majority of Queen Studios Collectibles, The Avengers Loki 1/4 scale statue will be offered internationally with collectors able to find it in Japan, Europe, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China and Macau. Loki is priced at $1140, and Marvel Studios fans will be able to find the statue located right here.

"As seen in Marvel Studios' The Avengers, few villains have proven themselves as charismatic and unforgettable as the devious Loki. Born in the frigid wastes of Jotunheim and raised in Asgard alongside his brother Thor, the prince of lies has always wanted it all. With his natural gifts in deception and manipulation, Loki initiated a chain of events that would imperil the world – but which also brought together the heroic Avengers for the first time!"

"This Queen Studios'Loki 1/4 scale statue stands at 58cm tall and captures Loki from Marvel Studios' Avengers (2012) with incredible movie-accuracy. Crafted from polystone, the head sculpt has been painstakingly sculpted to capture Tom Hiddleston as Loki. The Queen Studios team has also used state-of-the-art technology to root his hair made of a fine sheeps wool creating an authenticity unlike any other 1/4 statue. For the body and base, the Queen Studios team have painstakingly tailored the God of Mischief's iconic black and green costume with green cape and gold trim with stunning accuracy. The movie inspired base includes led lighting that mimic the exact same lighting as seen in Marvel Studios' Avengers (2012), highlighting the fine details of this incredible statue from below, making this piece a perfect addition to your Avengers collection."