Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego

Maleficent's and Cruella De Vil's Disney Dress Sets Debuts from LEGO

The world of Disney is coming to life in glorious brick form as new fashion themed sets are here featuring iconic princess and villains

Article Summary Explore LEGO's Disney set with buildable dresses of iconic villains Maleficent and Cruella de Vil.

Relive Cruella's rebellious spirit and Maleficent's charm in a 524-piece LEGO brick collection.

Includes minidolls of Cruella with a dalmatian and Maleficent with Diablo, set to inspire creativity.

Arriving March 1, 2025 for $69.99, these sets will delight Disney fans and LEGO builders alike.

LEGO is getting fancy as they have unveiled a brand new and unique Disney set that features bailable dresses. Cruella de Vil was introduced in 101 Dalmatians (1961) and is a Disney villain who is obsessed with fashion. Particularly the fur coats made from Dalmatian puppies, which gets her into a bit of trouble as she tries to steal 101 of them. Then again, in 2021, a new live-action Cruella film arrived, which explores her origin as an ambitious fashion designer in 1970s London. Well, her rebellious spirit is back, and Maleficent is tagging along, this time with LEGO's new Maleficent and Cruella De Vil's Dresses set. Coming in at 524 pieces, fans can build dresses of two iconic Disney villains, with each design capturing their styles quite nicely. Minidoll versions of Cruella with a dalmation and Maleficent with Diablo. Your villainous fashion desires await $69.99 with this set arriving on March 1, 2025, and be on the lookout for the Cinderella Dress set as well.

LEGO Disney – Maleficent's and Cruella De Vil's Dresses

"Inspire creativity in Disney fans aged 9 plus with this Maleficent's and Cruella De Vil's Dresses (43262) LEGO® ǀ Disney building set. It features the iconic Disney villains' buildable dresses, 2 dress stands and a display stand with a hidden space for the LEGO ǀ Disney minidoll characters, their pets and accessories. The cool construction toy set has elements to create 3 different designs on the stand, plus profile tiles of Maleficent and Cruella De Vil."

"This Disney construction kit has the wow factor and appeals to older kids with a more complex build that offers fun play options. It can work with other LEGO building sets (sold separately) and makes a great display item. Kids and grown-up fans alike will appreciate all the details in the dresses and can enjoy creating a buildable set with 2 iconic Disney villains."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!