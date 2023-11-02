Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Mandy, McFarlane Toys

Mandy Joins McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs Line with a Bloody Red Miller

McFarlane Toys dives into the world of horror as they debut their latest Movie Maniacs statue with Red Miller from Mandy

Key Points McFarlane Toys introduces a new Movie Maniacs statue featuring Red Miller from the 2018 horror film Mandy.

The limited-edition piece, restricted to 3,000 pieces, captures the bloody vengeance journey embarked by Red Miller.

The collector's item includes a custom battle axe, a bloody base, a spooky background, and a mystery item.

This Red Miller statue is exclusively available at McFarlane Toys Store for $24.99.

Mandy was released in 2018 as a psychedelic horror film that was directed by Panos Cosmatos and featured the one and only Nicolas Cage. The movie was set in the 1980s, where Mandy follows the story of Red Miller, who is a peaceful lumberjack living with his girlfriend, Mandy Bloom, in a remote cabin in the wilderness. Their peaceful life is disrupted when they cross paths with a very deranged and sadistic religious cult. Mandy is soon abducted and subjected to a traumatic and hallucinogenic experience. At the same time, Red Miller is consumed by grief and rage and heads out on a very violent and bloody quest for vengeance on the cult. McFarlane Toys has captured this blood-soaked journey with their latest Movie Maniacs statue. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, Red Miller is back with his custom battle axe, on a bloody base, spooky background, and a mystery item. Mandy fans will be able to find this statue right here for $24.99 exclusively as a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive.

Mandy Movie Maniacs from McFarlane Toys

"Red Miller (Mandy: Movie Maniacs) 6″ Posed Figure Gold Label McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive – An epic action/revenge thriller that follows RED (Nicolas Cage), a hardened logger living a peaceful life with his girlfriend, MANDY, in a small rural town. When Mandy is brutally attacked by a group of religious fanatics led by the delusional JEREMIAH SAND, RED will stop at nothing in order to exact his bloody revenge."

Incredibly detailed, highly decorated 6″ scale figure based on the movie.

RED MILLER is based on his look in the film MANDY.

RED MILLER comes with a printed backdrop and an environmental base.

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity and card holder.

Also includes secret bonus item.

