Marvel and Play-Doh Join Forces with New Walmart Exclusive Playsets

Kids can now build their own Marvel adventures with the help of Play-Doh as new marvelous and exclusive playset are hitting Walmarts

Article Summary Marvel and Play-Doh unveil Walmart exclusive playsets featuring fan-favorite superheroes.

Seven unique sets including Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Hulk with bendy figures and accessories.

Playsets integrate Marvel lore with creative elements like sound effects and character molds.

Available June 1, these sets offer a hands-on experience for aspiring heroes at Walmart.com.

Get ready to thwip into action with Spider-Man and other iconic Marvel Comics heroes with a new Play-Doh collab. The legendary sculpting, creative, and colorful that kids and adults have known for generations is getting a new marvelous upgrade. Marvel has teamed up with Play-Doh once again for some exclusive playsets that will be arriving only at Walmart. Seven sets have been revealed with each set coming with a brand new bendy Marvel Comics character with Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, and Black Panther leading the charge. The seven Marvel x Play-Doh sets consist of:

Spider-Man: Thwip Squisher

Captain America: Stamping Shield

Black Panther: Cutting Claws

Hero Adventure 3-Pack Set (Cap, Black Panther & Spider-Man)

Hulk: Smash & Squish Playset

Spider-Man & Venom: Launch & Slice Battle Set

Iron Man: Armor Maker Lab

Thanks to our friends at Hasbro, we were able to get hands-on with some of these new sets, and they are pretty heroic. As a Marvel fanatic, these sets are packed with some fun easter eggs like the single release for Captain America, which features a mold for Ultron, and Black Panther, which gets an Outrider alien mold (from Avengers: Infinity War). The Marvel fun and gimmicks are invincible here, with Iron Man suiting up with some Play-Doh armor upgrades or the lights and sounds that are added to his lab. As for the Hulk, Play-Doh really added some "Incredible" accessories like molds for some mini tanks that you can SMASH! These bendy Marvel figures are pretty great, too, with themes, accessories, and figures that do not get messy after play. This is a collab that Marvel fans can greatly get behind, and all of these sets can be found in-store and on Walmart.com!

PLAY-DOH x Marvel Collection (Walmart Exclusive)

"Hasbro will be launching a new line of Marvel-inspired PLAY-DOH playsets featuring iconic Super Heroes such as Black Panther, Captain America, Spider-Man, Hulk, and more! Introducing the ultimate fusion of creative play and Super Hero action, the PLAY-DOH Marvel Collection, available on June 1 exclusively at Walmart.com, will feature seven new products where children can mold armor and accessories, activate sound effects, and play out epic stories. The new product line is perfect for girls and boys who are fans of Marvel and ready to bring their favorite Super Heroes to life through the power of PLAY-DOH."

