Marvel Comics Blade Brings the Vampire War to Diamond Select Toys

Blade is back in the spotlight as the new Marvel Cinematic Project has lost its director. This is a film that is key to diving into the supernatural world of the MCU, which seems to be the current direction. We already have Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, and Man-Thing, so we are definitely getting into this supernatural world. All we need now is some Ghost Rider to cover more of the demonic aspect and Blade to really sink his teeth into that realm of monsters. While we patiently wait for that movie to move forward, Diamond Select Toys has unveiled a brand new Marvel Select Blade figure is on the way.

This figure looks pretty amazing, featuring his more modern Marvel Comics design, and he comes with plenty of weaponry to initiate his own war on the vampires. Blade comes with two swappable heads, a sword, a knife, multiple stakes, and multiple guns. Coming in at 7" tall and having 16 points of articulation, this Daywalker will be an excellent figure for any Blade fans collection. This Marvel Select figure is priced at $29.99, and is set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Embrace the Supernatural World with Marvel Select Blade

"Vampires beware! The fearless vampire hunter Blade has arrived in the Marvel Select action figure line, and he is ready for war! Equipped with an arsenal of weapons, including his sword, guns, stakes, and more, the Daywalker also includes interchangeable normal and vamped-out heads. Standing approximately 7 inches tall, this collector-edition action figure features 16 points of articulation and comes in display-ready Select action figure packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference."

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel comics

16 Points of articulation

Comes in Select packaging

Box Contents

Blade figure

2 Alternate heads Normal heads Vamped-out heads

Sword

Gun

Stakes