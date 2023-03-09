Marvel Comics Chasm Enters the Dark Web with Hasbro's Marvel Legends Pre-orders have finally arrived from Hasbro for their new wave of Marvel Legends figures bringing the comic book world to life once again

Hasbro is not known for working super fast when it comes to new Marvel or Star Wars reveals, but that could be changing. The new Spider-Man Dark Web event has just ended, and now the villain Chasm is coming to life. This is probably one of the fastest Marvel Legends character turnarounds comic fans have seen. This figure looks incredible, capturing Chasm's sweet villainous design with spooky purple, green, and black colors. He will come with some green-fire accessories,; sadly, no swappable will be included. Hasbro is releasing this entire Spider-Man wave in some sweet card back packaging, which is fantastic. Chasm is a must have character for Spider-Man and Ben Reilly fans, and he will be priced at $24.99. This whole Marvel Legends wave is set for a Summer 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Prepare for the Dark Web with Marvel Legends Chasm

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel's Chasm and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Ben Reilly's Chasm form in Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comics. Fully articulated figure features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Figure comes with 2 energy FX accessories."

Includes figure and 2 accessories.

MARVEL'S CHASM: A near-fatal battle between Peter Parker and his clone, Ben Reilly, leaves Ben rising from the quantum goo as the villainous Chasm

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN -INSPIRED: This Marvel's Chasm action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Amazing Spider-Man comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 energy FX accessories

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)