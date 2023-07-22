Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Marvel Comics Clea Casts a Spell with Hasbro and Marvel Legends

Hasbro has unveiled some new Marvel Legends at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders are arriving for the new wave

Get ready to cast a spell on your collection as another powerful sorcerer has arrived at Hasbro. A brand new Marvel Legends Build A Figure wave is on the way, and this one is all based around the Marvel Knights. This whole wave was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con during Hasbro's Marvel Legends panel. Pre-orders for the wave have arrived including the mystical and enchanting Clea, who makes her arrival from the Dark Dimension. Clea made an appearance in Marvel Studios Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and now her Marvel Comics design makes a return in action figure form. Joining Doctor Strange, Clea is a powerful magic user and has even taken up the mantel of Sorcerer Supreme, and this figure does her justice. From her signature white hair, purple outfit, and magic effects, this is one figure that Doctor Strange fans will not want to miss. The Marvel Legends Marvel Knights Clea is priced at $24.99, set for a Winter 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found at HasbroPulse.com and other online retailers.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CLEA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Winter 2023). Clea uses sorcery to lead a rebellion in the Dark Dimension and protect Earth alongside Doctor Strange and the Defenders. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CLEA Marvel Knights figure. This quality 6-inch scale Clea figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Doctor Strange comics! Includes figure, 4 comics-inspired accessories, and 2 Build-A-Figure parts."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers. "

