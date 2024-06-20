Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Comics Daimon Hellstrom Lives Once Again with Marvel Legends

Get ready for a story of Strange Tales as Hasbro has unveiled their latest wave of Marvel Legends figures from Hell

Daimon Hellstrom, also known as the Son of Satan, first appeared in Marvel Comics Ghost Rider #1 in 1973. He is the son of a human woman and the demon Marduk Kurios, who claimed to be Satan. Daimon possesses dark magical abilities, including pyrokinesis and exorcism powers, wielding a trident that channels his hellish energy. Struggling with his demonic heritage, he becomes an occult investigator, fighting supernatural threats while trying to prevent his darker instincts from taking over.

He is now finally coming to life as Hasbro debuts their latest Stranger Tales Marvel Legends wave that seems to focus on the darker side of the Marvel Comics Universe. Daimon was one of the unlockable tiers for the canceled Ghost Rider Hell Charger HasLab, but nothing can keep this guy down. Featuring a sculpt right from Marvel Comics, this figure comes with his signature trident and swappable hands. Other figures in this wave include Moon Knight, Lilith, Dracula, Brother Voodoo, and more, with Blackheart being the Build-A-Figure. Pre-orders are already live for $24.99, with the whole wave being a Fan Channel Exclusive release.

Nothing Keeps Marvel Comics Daimon Hellstrom Down

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel's Daimon Hellstrom, and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible Marvel Legends Strange Tales figure includes a Marvel's Daimon Hellstrom action figure. 6-inch -scale figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Ghost Rider comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures come with themed accessories, including alternate hands and trident."

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure set comes with multiple accessories, including alternate hands, comic inspired detail, and signature trident.

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

