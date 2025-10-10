Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Comics Enchantress Returns to Hasbro with New Marvel Legends

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Marvel Legends figures right from the pages of the comics

Hasbro has unveiled a brand new wave of Marvel Legends figures that are on the way, including the return of the Enchantress. Also known as Amora, she first appeared in Marvel Comics with Journey into Mystery #103 back in 1964. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, this powerful Asgardian sorceress is one of Thor's earliest and most iconic foes. She was initially sent by Odin to seduce Thor and distract him from Earth, but she quickly evolved into more of a recurring villain for the God of Thunder. Gifted in powerful magic, manipulation, and immortality, the Enchantress is now up to no good once again with a new Marvel Legends figure.

The Enchantress will be part of Hasbro's new Marvel Comics, The Execution Build-A-Figure wave, and will be featured in her iconic and mystical Marvel Comics green outfit. She will come with a pair of swappable hands and a magical effect, which will help with her next plan to steal Thor's heart. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for $27.99 with a late Fall 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Summons the Enchantress with New Figure

"Amora, the Enchantress, wields arcane Asgardian magic alongside occasional paramour the Executioner in her schemes to ensorcell the Mighty Thor. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Enchantress figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Thor comics. The Enchantress action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories and 1 Executioner Build-A-Figure piece, including 2 alternate hands, and magical blast effect. Complete the additional figure with Marvel Legends action figures Dark Avengers Spider-Man, Warbow, Werewolf By Night, Iron Man (Mark 72), and Phantom Rider (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

