Marvel Comics Legends in 3D Phoenix Bust Coming Soon from DST

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new selection of collectibles including the arrival of Jean Grey as the Phoenix from Marvel Comics

Jean Grey's transformation into the Phoenix is a defining saga in the story of the X-Men inside Marvel Comics. A founding member of the X-Men, Jean Grey is an Omega Level telepath and telekinetic who sacrifices herself during a space mission with the X-Men. She is exposed to lethal radiation and dies but is mysteriously resurrected by the powerful cosmic entity known as the Phoenix Force. This entity helped to amplify her powers to new godlike levels, and Jean soon after adopts the name Phoenix. However, as time went on, this power would become overwhelming and corrupt the Uncanny X-Men. This and the manipulation by the Hellfire Club would lead directly into Marvel Comics Dark Phoenix Saga.

The Dark Phoenix would then rise and take on her friends, only to sacrifice herself to save them. Collectors can now bring the fury of the Phoenix home with this limited edition bust that is limited to only 1000 pieces. Standing 10" tall, this bust captures Jean's fiery red hair, her signature green suit, and a flaming base. Tons of detail was poured into this release, and it will be an uncanny addition to any X-Men collection. Pre-orders are already live online for a mighty $200, and she is set for a Q3 2025 release.

Marvel – Phoenix (Comic) Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The galaxy will burn! Jean Grey ignites the Phoenix Force in this all-new ½ Scale bust, part of DST's Legends in 3-Dimensions collection! Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this resin bust of the X-Men's resident telepath and planet-destroyer sits atop a flaming base in her classic green outfit, with flame-tinged hair, and is limited to only 1000 pieces! It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a numbered, full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Steve Kiwus!"

