Marvel Comics LEGO X-Men X-Mansion Build – Give Em The Forecast

We step into the Marvel Universe once more with LEGO as we start our next build with the X-Men X-Mansion, covering the history of mutantkind.

Article Summary Explore LEGO's X-Mansion, focused on iconic mutants like Storm and their history.

Uncover Storm’s journey from orphan to Omega Level Mutant in the Marvel universe.

Witness an "explosion" feature in the set, adding dynamic play elements with Magneto.

Celebrate X-Men's legacy, featuring a nod to the original 1963 comics by Stan Lee.

Lighting strikes as Storm makes her return to LEGO as we continue our Marvel X-Mansion build. Like most of the X-Men, LEGO has not really delved into bringing mutants to their sets, with Storm only having a total of three minifigures. The first debuted in 2015 with the X-Men vs. The Sentinel set, followed by the Marvel Studios Mystery Minifigures Series 2 from 2023. This minifigure certainly references her legendary appearance in X-Men: The Animated Series, which seems to be the basis of what this X-Mansion set is based on. Storm, also known as Ororo Munroe, was a late addition to Professor X's iconic team and debuted in Giant-Size X-Men #1 back in 1975. She was introduced as one of the new X-Men who were recruited by Professor X along with Nightcrawler, Wolverine, and Colossus.

Born in New York to a Kenyan princess and an American photojournalist, Ororo would sadly be orphaned at a young age and grew up as a skilled thief in Cairo, Egypt. She later discovered her mutant ability to control the weather. As an Omega Level Mutant in Weather Manipulation, this would lead to her being worshiped as a goddess in Africa. More modern stories would also show that Ororo was friends with Prince T'Challa, aka Black Panther, when they were kids, even leading to a marriage between the two at one point in Marvel Comics. As for the here and now, the X-Mansion is getting its first roof, and there is no better LEGO minifigure than Storm to help with that. This part of the set seems to feature an "explosion" feature, where with the flick of a switch, the top of the X-Mansion shoots off.

We can see that some damage like this will happen with an attack from Magneto or a Sentinel, and a function like this does help add some playtime functions to the set. The fun continues as we put a logo on the Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters and the Est. 1963 sticker on the top. This is obviously a reference to the first publication date of X-Men #1 from 1963, created by the Marvel legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. We are now 1/3 of the way through the LEGO X-Mansion with two more buildings to go. Next time, we are not only starting a new instruction booklet, but the Ragin' Cajun himself has arrived, and he is about to make a name for himself.

