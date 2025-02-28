Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, x-men

Marvel Comics LEGO X-Men X-Mansion – Mutant Liberation Begins

We step into the Marvel Universe once more with LEGO as we start our next build with the X-Men X-Mansion, covering the history of mutantkind.

Article Summary Explore the Marvel Universe with the LEGO X-Men X-Mansion set featuring iconic rooms and characters.

Join time-traveling mutant Bishop in this new set, as he builds a bedroom for iconic characters like Wolverine.

Discover Easter Eggs, including X-Men #1 LEGO comic and 1995 Fleer Ultra card, hidden in the X-Mansion.

Challenge yourself with this compact, intricate build packed with Marvel Universe references and history.

The X-Mansion is under construction as we return to the Marvel Universe for yet another incredible LEGO set. The legacy of the X-Men comes to life with this set, capturing references from cartoons, movies, and Marvel Comics. We have already built a common room, a classroom, a Danger Room, and a Laboratory with Cerebro, and now we are getting a bedroom. Of course, a new LEGO miniature is joining in on the fun as a future X-Men arrives with Bishop. Bishop first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #282 in 1991 and was created by writer Jim Lee and artist Whilce Portacio. He is a time-traveling mutant enforcer from a dystopian future.

Born in a world where mutants were hunted, Bishop idolized the legends of the X-Men and eventually traveled back in time to join them to prevent the events that led to this grim future. Bishop can absorb various forms of energy, including kinetic energy, thermal energy, and even create energy blasts. He has been involved in some major Marvel Comics storylines, including "Messiah Complex," where he tried to hunt down Hope Summers to save the future. However, Bishop would redeem himself, and series like X-Men: The Animated Series and the Disney+ 97' would give him some well-deserved screen time.

Bishop is now building some beds, including the room for Wolverine, which features a sword from his time in Japan, and the iconic Scott and Jean Grey photograph as seen in The Animated Series. Next to the beds is a mini lab for Beast, which is not included in this set but can be acquired via the LEGO Mystery Marvel Studios Series 2 Minifigure. It is odd that they didn't include a new Beast, as there are so many references to him throughout the school. One can hope another LEGO Mystery Minifigure set will arrive in the future, featuring other mutants since X-Men Minifigures have been missing for years. A Jubilee, Sunspot, Phoenix, Emma Frost, Cable, Nightcrawler, and even Dazzler would be great to see and would surely help this set. Even with his little lab here, Hank McCoy is back to work as tries to work on a cure for the Legacy Virus.

The Legacy Virus was introduced in The Uncanny X-Men #317 and was a biological weapon to specifically target mutants, but do not worry, Beast does find a cure. Sets like Avengers Tower and The Sanctum Sanctorum were definitely larger sets, but this one was more compact and a little more difficult to build, in my opinion. However, it is easy to take this set apart, explore the rooms, and access everything way easier than those larger sets, which is nice. LEGO is sure to pack in as many Easter Eggs as possible, and this room features just that with an X-Men #1 LEGO comic. More importantly, the legendary 1995 Fleer Ultra trading card is recaptured here with Spring Break Wolverine eating a hot dog right off the grill. The calendar also makes reference to Alkali Lake, which is the location of the Weapon X testing facility. These Easter Eggs lead us to 90% of the LEGO X-Mansion, leading us directly to the end Magneto enters the scene.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!