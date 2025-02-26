Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, x-men

Marvel Comics LEGO X-Men X-Mansion – Omega Level & Mutatis Mutantis

We step into the Marvel Universe once more with LEGO as we start our next build with the X-Men X-Mansion, covering the history of mutantkind.

The LEGO X-Mansion build continues with some more fun and the arrival of Jean Grey, aka Marvel Girl, one of the core members of the X-Men team. Jean Grey debuted in X-Men #1 (1963) as one of the original X-Men, possessing the mutant abilities of telekinesis and telepathy. Initially known as Marvel Girl, Jean has been a core member of the team and has had a close relationship with Cyclops (Scott Summers). Her history took a dramatic turn when she bonded with the Phoenix Force, transforming into one of the most powerful beings in the universe. However, we have not reached that part of the story just yet, and heroic Jean is still ready to do some good with the X-Men. As we continue, even more Marvel Easter Eggs are featured in this LEGO X-Men set, starting with a sticker. This sticker references The Uncanny X-Men #141, also known as Days of Future Past, but now in adorable LEGO form.

We then start to fill out the first room, including the Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters' motto with "Mutatis Mutantis." This is a Latin phrase meaning "with necessary changes having been made" or "the necessary alterations being made." This gives the mutant students an empowering message as they are gifted, not cursed, and to honor the powers that have been blessed upon them. Other pictures are featured in this room as well, along with the X-Men First Class team and the Opening Day of the School with Charles Xavier and Magento. Speaking of powers, Jean Grey continues to help us build up the X-Mansion, and it helps that she is an Omega Level Mutant. An Omega-Level Mutant is the highest classification of mutant power in Marvel Comics, which describes mutants with abilities that have technically have no known upper limit. These specific mutants are, in a sense, the best of the best, surpassing all other mutants that feature the same ability type.

Some examples consist of Jean Grey dominating anyone who is a Telepathy/Telekinesis, the X-Men Storm and her Weather Manipulation, Magneto, who is truly the Master of Magnetism or even Magnetism Control, Legion, who really is in a league of his own with Reality-Warping. As mentioned before, this set is Marvel Comics-based but surely pulls a lot of its details and designs from the iconic 90s TV show X-Men: The Animated Series. Even Jean's minifigure captures her costume from the 90s, which as highlighted in the cartoon, with its sleek dark-yellow and blue style. As we finish these steps, the common area has been completed with an elevator, chairs, and even a picture of the Original X-Men Team. Up next, the leader of the X-Men makes his arrival, and Cyclops is ready to open his eyes!

