Marvel Contest of Champions Gets New Powerful Statues From PCS

The hit phone game, Marvel: Contest of Champions, comes to life thanks to PCS Collectibles with three new statues. Each statue will stand 1/10th scale and will bring the Marvel hero or villain right off of the screen. Most of the fighters in the game are pulled start from Marvel Comics, but some do feature their own unique touches for the Contest of Champion. The three fighters that have been summoned are Doctor Strange, Thanos, and the mischievous Loki. Each character gets their own unique sculpt that plays into their own powers like spells, magic, or the Infinity Gauntlet.

Marvel Contest of Champion fans will have a blast adding this might statue to their growing collection. Whether you are a fan of the mobile game or just a fan of these characters, there is plenty to go around. Each 1/10 statue is set to release in September, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Loki and Doctor Strange are priced at $44.99, while Thanos comes in at $49.99. Be on the lookout for other PCS Collectibles Gamerverse statues like the light-up Iron Man from Marvel's Avengers.

"From PCS Collectibles. From the game Marvel: Contest of Champions, PCS Collectibles presents a 1/10 scale PVC statue of some of your favorite gods and heroes! Each statue in the Marvel Gameverse line stands about 8" tall and comes with a base for display. Collect Loki and Thanos."

