Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: marvel, RSVLTS

Marvel Fans Assemble at RSVLTS For the Holidays and Hoodie Season

Cold weather is here and RSVLTS is here to help fans and collectors suit up with their impressive and comfy Marvel Comics Performance Hoodies

Article Summary Marvel fans can bundle up this winter with RSVLTS' new Marvel Comics Performance Hoodies collection.

Featuring beloved characters, these cozy hoodies make perfect holiday gifts for fans and collectors alike.

Standout designs include the Spider-Man Meme, Infinity Stones, X-Men Suit, Wolverine Suit, and Groot Hoodies.

Complete your look with matching Marvel hats and jackets from RSVLTS for a heroic winter wardrobe.

Winter is here, and that means it's time to put those signature RSVTS button-downs away for a while for these cold months. However, all is not lots as RSVLTS continues o expand your wardrobe into new heroic levels with their epic collection of Performance Hoodies. Whether you're shopping for a loved one this holiday season or yourself, RSVLTS' hoodies are the ultimate holiday gift. With premium designs, comfort, and fan-favorite character designs, these hoodies can continue to expand your RSVLTS love throughout the winter and then some. This line of hoodies is not new, but they have recently started to bring some of the fans' favorite Kunuflex Button-Down designs to the line, including a trip to the Marvel Universe. Only one collection of Marvel Hoodies is out, which consists of:

Spider-Man – The Meme Hoodie

Your favorite wall-crawler is back as his infamous 60s cartoon doppelgänger Spider-Man pointing meme returns. This hoodie immortalizes the hilarious moment in vibrant detail and is easily cozy enough for those cold winter web-slinging adventures.

Marvel Comics Infinity Stones – Perfectly Balanced

Snap your fingers and add this hoodie to your collection! If Thanos had just waited for RSVLTS, his quest for all the Infinity Stones could have been solved without a hitch. This hoodie gives you unbelievable cosmic power and comfort for those breezy days, keeping the snapping to a minimum.

X-Men – X-Suit Hoodie

Ever dreamed of joining Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters? Well, look no further as the X-Men await you with this impressive hoodie that channels the X-Gene. That signature yellow and blue design is captured here with some uncanny art on the back that takes on the Brotherhood of Evil in style.

The Wolverine – Performance Hoodie

Speaking of mutants, let your inner Logan shine with the Wolverine Suit Hoodie. Its bold yellow-and-black design brings the iconic mutant look to life in a comfy way that will surely have you getting ready to unsheath your claws.

Guardians of the Galaxy – We Are Groot

That is not all, as Guardians of the Galaxy await with this vibrant hoodie featuring everyone's favorite flora colossus. Rocket and Groot are getting into some trouble with this eye-popping designs that will surely have you saying, "We Am Groot".

Each of these designs can pair with one of RSVLTS next-level Reversible Bomber Jackets, which is my favorite combo during the holidays. If you need even more zest to your look, then be sure to snag up one of the companion Caps for Groot, X-Men, Spider-Man, and more. RSVLTS has done something quite marvelous here by expanding their collection to Performance Hoodies, All-Day Polos, Reversible Bomber Jackets, and their newly revealed Crewneck Sweatshirts. Now, nothing can stop fans from sporting their favorite designs all year long and in new heroic ways. All of these hoodies are live right on RSVLTS.com from sizes XS-4XL, along with some Marvel hats and a Marvel Bomber still being offered. Be sure to get one for yourself or snag up an RSVLTS Gift Card to save time on your holiday shopping this year. Excelsior!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!