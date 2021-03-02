New WandaVision Collectibles Includes Marvel Legends SPOILER Figure

WandaVision continues to be one of the hottest shows on television right now. Each episode is filled with excitement, mystery, and all the Marvel Easter eggs that fans could want. SPOILERS AHEAD, so if you have not watched the latest episode of WandaVision, then prepare yourselves. Episode 8 took Marvel fans down memory lane showing Wanda's sad past as her loved ones died around her over the years. Of course, Vision was the latest after his demise by Thanos during Avengers: Endgame. The show showed off some beautiful scenes and even some new character debuts, and now we have the collectibles and apparel to show off our love for the show. One of the biggest reveals was in the end credits scene, showing us a rebooted S.W.O.R.D controlled Vision. This white Vision was a highlight of this week's merchandise which can all be seen below:

Yesterday we got to see not one but three new WandaVision Pops coming from Funko with Agatha and two different Vision designs. The glow-in-the-dark Vision was an instant hit and sold out immediately. However, that does not seem to be the biggest WandaVision reveal as it looks like Hasbro will be releasing a White Vision in their Marvel Legends figure line. It does seem like this is a simple Marvel MCU repaint of Vision as seen in the Avengers: Infinity War Vision and Scarlet Witch two-pack. Marvel fans will also be able to wear their WandaVision love as two new shirts have also been releases from Amazon and Hot Topic featuring Agatha and the house deed. No release date has been revealed for the Wiped Vision Marvel Legends figure, but fans can find the Funko Pops are up for pre-orders and located here.