Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Marvel Legends A-List The Amazing Spider-Man Figure Revealed

The Amazing Spider-Man swings into action with a brand new Marvel Legends figure as he joins the ongoing A-List collection

Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) rebooted the Spider-Man film franchise with Andrew Garfield starring as Peter Parker. This version focused on a more modern, emotionally grounded take on the character, focusing on identity and the mystery surrounding his parents' "death". The film follows the standard Spidey formula, which involves being bitten by a radioactive spider, gaining abilities, and the death of Uncle Ben. However, they just added some new items to the live-action webslinger that fans have been waiting for, with more of a focus on Gwen Stacy and the arrival of The Lizard.

The Amazing Spider-Man has been making a comeback lately, ever since his debut in the MCU with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hasbro is now adding Garfield's webslinger to their ongoing Marvel Legends A-List series. This line features figures for new collectors to regularly purchase from shelves, with Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America leading the way. This is the first expansion outside the MCU, so it's possible that a Tobey Maguire version will also be featured in this line in the future. Pre-orders are already live for $27.99, and he is expected to swing into action in February 2026.

Marvel Legends Series The Amazing Spider-Man

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Amazing Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hand accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures, toys, and Marvel collectibles."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!