Marvel Legends Showcase – Finish Your X-Force Team with Warpath

We step into the world of Marvel Comics once again as they take a look at some of the new Legends figures hitting shelves from Hasbro

Article Summary Warpath joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends X-Force lineup with a new figure in his iconic black and gray suit

Born James Proudstar, Warpath brings superhuman strength and Apache heritage to the X-Force roster

The updated Marvel Legends releases help collectors complete their modern X-Force action figure team

X-Force teammates X-23, Archangel, and Wolverine now have matching suits, with more likely on the way

Warpath, born James Proudstar, made his first appearance in New Mutants #16 (1984), created by writer Chris Claremont and artist Sal Buscema. Originally introduced as the younger brother of John Proudstar (Thunderbird), James blamed the X-Men for his brother's death and initially sought revenge. He joined the villainous Hellions under Emma Frost's guidance, but over time, his sense of honor and grief led him to reevaluate his path. Eventually, Warpath left the Hellions and joined the ranks of X-Force under Cable's leadership, which Hasbro brought to life with their recent X-Force Marvel Legends 2-Pack with X-23.

Warpath is gifted with superhuman strength, enhanced speed, agility, heightened senses, and a deep connection to his Apache heritage. His combat skills, especially with traditional weapons like vibranium daggers, and his sense of justice made him a valuable member of X-Force. Hasbro has slowly but surely been crafting an updated X-Force team, with most arriving this past year with this 2-Pack and the Deluxe Archangel figure. Warpath was in X-Force with Laura Kinney in the 2008 comic series, which was led by Wolverine. This mutant strike team operates in the shadows, and handles the threats that require lethal force, covert action, or preemptive strikes.

It is nice to see Warpath suiting up in his signature black and gray X-Force suit, and he comes complete with his signature daggers. The craftsmanship on this figure is pretty incredible, and he comes to life right off the pages of the X-Force comics. He has a bulkier body, Marvel Legends type, but he can get into some fun poses, and things get even better when posing with other Marvel Legends X-Men figures. As of right now, the only members of this team who have matching suits are X-23, Archangel, and Wolverine. This means Wolfsbane and Elixir need some back and gray suits to match the team, so hopefully they will arrive in the future from Hasbro. Collectors can purchase this X-23/Warpath Marvel Legends 2-Pack right now on Hasbro Pulse.

