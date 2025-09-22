Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Showcase – Witness the Return of Professor X

We step into the world of Marvel Comics once again as they take a look at some of the new Legends figures hitting shelves from Hasbro

Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic and influential characters. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he first appeared in X-Men #1 in 1963 as the founder and leader of the X-Men. A powerful telepath, Xavier can read and influence minds across vast distances and even further with the help of Cerebro. Confined to a wheelchair for much of his life, he used his intellect and mutant abilities to create a safe haven for mutants in a world that often feared and hated them. He established the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters as both a sanctuary and training ground for young mutants to help shape a better world. Hasbro just recently reissued its rare and popular Marvel Comics-inspired Marvel Legends Professor X figure, which we finally got our hands on.

Professor X has always been portrayed as a complex figure with the dream of achieving peaceful coexistence between humans and mutants. While he is seen as a peaceful idealist, fighting for integration and understanding, his methods have sometimes been controversial. He has kept plenty of secrets from his students, manipulated memories, and made morally questionable decisions in the name of his dream. However, he has been an iconic part of the X-Men mythos, and it was nice to see Hasbro fighting against the aftermarket to reissue such a highly sought-after figure. This version captures his iconic yellow hover chair, which was seen in the comic and popularized in X-Men: The Animated Series.

Collectors can finally finish their X-Men collection by adding this figure to their shelves, which was long overdue for a reissue. The infamous professor comes with his signature hover chair with floating base and opening arm covers, a blanket for his legs, a Cerebro helmet, and a telekinesis effect. Hasbro also included a swappable Shadow King to capture a darker storyline for your X-Men Marvel Legends figures. Professor X can be removed from the chair, and yes, he can stand on his own, so you can depict Charles without his powers if needed or in walking dream sequences. This is a truly legendary Marvel Legends figure that any fan needs in their collection, and he is still available for purchase, so get yours while you can!

