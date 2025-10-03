Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Legends Starfox & Champion of the Universe 2-Pack Revealed

Hasbro reaches for the cosmos with a new 2-Pack Marvel Legends set as Starfox and the Champion of the Universe are here

Hasbro is reaching for the stars with their newest set of Marvel Legends figures, as Starfox and the Champion of the Universe are here! Starfox, also known as Eros of Titan, made his first appearance in Iron Man #55 (1973), the same issue that introduced his infamous brother Thanos. Created by Jim Starlin, Eros began as a minor character but was later developed into Starfox in Avengers #232 (1983). On the other side of the cosmos, Hasbro has also brought the Champion of the Universe to life, the real name of which is Tryco Slatterus. He debuted in Marvel Two-in-One Annual #7 (1982), created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Wilson, and is one of the Elders of the Universe.

Champion lives for combat, traveling the cosmos to challenge the strongest fighters in gladiator-style matches. Both are legendary cosmic Marvel Universe characters, which are nicely captured in classic Marvel Comics appearances. As for accessories, they are both given a pair of swappable hands, but that is all. Collectors can finally start to build up their cosmic Legends collection as pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites for $57.99 with a January 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends Starfox & Champion of the Universe

"Starfox, brother of the Mad Titan Thanos, has often aided Earth's heroes against Thanos' schemes and used his power to stimulate the pleasure centers of those around him in service as a member of the Avengers. This Elder channels the power primordial seeking out the strongest beings to fight for the thrill of battle. For a time, he also possessed the Power Gem but lost it to Thanos during his quest for the Infinity Gauntlet."

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Starfox & Champion of the Universe Two-Pack figure set! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel comics. The Marvel's Starfox and Champion of the Universe action figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

