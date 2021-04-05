New Marvel ToyBox Figures Arrive From Disney With Carnage and More

It is the to expand your Marvel toy collection once again as shopDisney puts up two new figures for their Marvel Toybox line. These figures stand roughly 5.5" tall, feature articulation, cartoon styled detail, and some even feature accessories. These figures are no Marvel Legends, but they give collectors fun kid-styled figures at a great price. This time new heroes and villains arise, starting with everyone's favorite Marvel power couple, Scarlet Witch and The Vision. Both Avengers features a costume design that seems to fuse both MCU and comic book designs. No accessories are included, but they will be a fun couple to pose and have them take on the forces of evil together. This includes the next Marvel Toybox villain as Carnage is ready to go absolute. This powerful and wicked Spider-Man figure features symbiote weapons, amazing color, and a wicked design that any Carnage fan can appreciate.

Each of the Marvel ToyBox figures from shopDisney is priced at $12.99; however, Scarlet Witch and Vision are bundled together in a two-pack for $18.99. These fun figures are loaded with potential and will be a great collectible for kids and adults. The Carnage is something special as it keeps the terror of the deadly symbiote but adds a fun cartoon-styled kid element. Fans can buy these figures right now with Carnage located here and the WandaVision power couple here.

"Fearsome super villain Carnage, brings major menace to playtime as this Action Figure from the Marvel Toybox Series. This Spider-Man foe comes with two tentacle accessories for an action-packed playtime!"

Carnage action figure

Includes two tentacle accessories

Multiple points of articulation

Number 27 in the Marvel Toybox series

Part of the Marvel Toybox Action Figure Collection

Accessories are interchangeable between all Disney store Toybox figures, each sold separately

Collect all our Marvel Toybox action figures, each sold separately

"Power couple Scarlet Witch, sporting her season finale look, and Vision will make a powerful addition to your collection as these Action Figures from the Marvel Toybox Series. Each hero features multiple points of articulation for an action-packed playtime!"

Includes Scarlet Witch and Vision action figures

Figures feature multiple points of articulation

Number 29 in the Marvel Toybox Series

Collect all our Marvel Toybox action figures, each sold separately

Inspired by WandaVision on Disney+