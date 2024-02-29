Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, Marvel Studios, what if

Marvel Studios Hot Toys What If…? – Infinity Ultron Reigns Supreme

We take a closer look at probably of the greatezt Marvel Studios villains to date with Hot Toys’ remarkable 1/6 Infinity Ultron

Article Summary Explore Hot Toys' 1/6 Infinity Ultron from Marvel's What If…?, a high-end collectible figure.

Marvel Multiverse Saga expands with chilling portrayal of Infinity Ultron conquering realities.

Experience the grandeur of Infinity Ultron with die-cast parts, LED lights, and detailed accessories.

Own a piece of the MCU Multiverse with Hot Toys’ detailed Infinity Ultron, available at Sideshow.

The Marvel Studios' What If…? animated series was truly a work of art and a fascinating addition to The MCU Multiverse Saga. After the events of Loki, the linear path that the TVA had been correcting was finally broken, allowing for new stories to unfold inside the newly expanding Marvel Multiverse. From stories about Peggy Carter becoming Captain Carter and a world of zombies to tales of an evil version of Doctor Strange, anything is possible now. One of the best episodes to arrive for Season 1 featured alternate events of Age of Ultron, showing the story unfolding differently for Ultron, who acquires Vision's body. Hot Toys is one of the few companies that have stepped into the Multiverse and brought some of these alternate-reality heroes and villains to life.

This includes the brand new version of Ultron, who has now conquered the world, and not long after, he kills Thanos with ease, gaining the power of all six Infinity Stones. Hot Toys has faithfully sculpted this deadly Infinity Ultron to life with a truly remarkable 1/6 scale figure that is unlike anything else, and we have one in hand, thanks to Sideshow Collectibles! Infinity Ultron embodies the chilling intellect and pure ambition to expand his limitations to new heights, becoming a deadly cosmic-level threat. His appearance in What If…? is more than just a mere episode as he truly transcends past his reality and meets the Watcher.

Infinity Ultron's influence spreads across alternate realities and, in turn, harms the Multiverse's fate. His design is truly unique, featuring elements of both Ultron and Vision and Hot Toys captures all that and then some. This die-cast release is polished to perfection with an impressive size, detail, and accessories to harness his power in your hands. Hot Toys even included LEDs inside this beast, allowing for the Infinity Stones on his chest to light up along with his eyes, which glow red. He also comes with some swappable hands, including two with articulated fingers, which is a nice touch. Marvel fans will also be able to display him with his red flowing cape and massive double lance, with or without his helmet, which features an excellent magnetic design.

Feel The Power of Infinity Ultron in Your Hands

Hot Toys is no stranger to Marvel Studios' What If…? as they have created a few of these Multiversal heroes on a 1/6 scale. So far, we have seen Captain Carter, The Hydra Stomper, Zombie Hunter Spider-Man, and a What If…? Season 2 debut with Sakaarian Iron Man. Infinity Ultron does tower over some of those 1/6 figures as he comes in at a mighty 15.4" tall! Hasbro did make a Marvel Legends BAF release for Infinity Ultron, but he is nowhere near the scale of this masterpiece. From the fabric cape and remarkable metallic deco to the LEDs and die-cast elements, this is the ultimate and greatest MCU villain to come off the screen. Releases like this capture the craftmanship of Hot Toys by faithfully bringing these on-screen characters to life. Marvel Studios What If…? fans can bring home this big bad right now on Sideshow Collectibles!

