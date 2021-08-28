Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Art Series Pops Coming From Funko

Funko is back with more Pop Vinyls for Avengers: Endgame as the blockbuster film dives into the Art Pop Series. The Artist Series Pops are not new and have really been overused since their debut. Funko also continues to overuse the symbolism of the Infinity Stones for the 100th time with these Pops. This wave consists of 3 different parts with the Artist Series, a multi-pack, and a brand new Marvel Studios Jumbo 18" figure. Kicking things off first is the celebration of The Infinity Saga with our favorite Avengers back together again with Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Hulk. Each one features a glittery Infinity Stone design capturing the power of the stones that changed the Marvel Studios landscape. Thanos will also be joining the line with a fully rainbow design with a new sculpt as the Mad Titan embraces the Infinity Gauntlet.

The Funko Infinity Saga Art Series will all be loaded in their own Pop Case, with eating coming in at $19.99. For fans who want to save time on collecting them all, Funko has also released an Amazon Exclusive multi-pack. The pack features the same six Pops, all bundled together on a different base with the main release. This base will also show off the stones in their "stone-form" as they show off the Pop behind it. Priced at $59.99, Marvel Studios fans can save nearly $40 by buying their exclusive pack, but it is unclear if they can be separated. Lastly, fans can keep an eye out for a Jumbo 18" Iron Man Infinity Saga Pop that is heading to the FunkoShop. Preorders for the multi-pack can be found here, and the single releases are located right here. No release has been given for the 18" Pop, but we can imagine the $100 price tag will be included with him.